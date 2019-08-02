|
|
Elizabeth Ann Moore, 67, of Newport News, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She was born on September 13, 1951, in Norfolk, VA to Robert Eastwood and Frances Patricia Orebaugh. Ann graduated from Norview High School in Norfolk and the Norfolk General Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1972. Over the years, she worked at Riverside Regional Medical Center, Williamsburg Community Hospital, and Sentara Careplex Hospital in Hampton.
Ann is preceded in death by both her parents. She is survived by her three children – Jennifer Trinkle, Aimee Moore, and James "Chris" Moore, Jr.; her three grandchildren – Jamie Moore, Olivia Moore, and Dylan Trinkle; her brother Robert "Bobby" Orebaugh and his wife Kathy; three nieces – Ashley Narkawicz, Leslie Edwards, and Kate Vernon – and their families; and many close, lifelong friends. Her three feline children – Jinxy, Jasper, and Daisy – will miss her dearly.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 5, 11:00 a.m., at Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News. A service will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk (Granby Street) where she will be buried beside her Daddy.
Flowers may be sent to Peninsula Funeral Home or a donation may be made in her honor to SMILE. SMILE is a local organization that helps the local community get the medical equipment they need that insurance will not cover. Her grandson, Dylan, received his adaptive bed from them after several denials through insurance (visit www.smileasier.org).
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019