Elizabeth Ann Murphy
1935-2020
HAMPTON-Elizabeth Ann Murphy (Ann), a resident of Hampton Virginia passed away on March 29th. Born in Ipswich, England, Ann met and married her beloved husband of 60 years, Jack, while he was stationed in England. Ann got to travel the USA and much of Europe during Jack's time in the service and enjoyed extensive traveling much of her life and making new friends and learning Italian. Ann loved meeting and talking to her many friends and spending quality time with her grandson and great grandson. Ann was preceded in death by her husband Allen (Jack) Murphy, and is survived by her son Allen J. Murphy, Jr., daughter in law Carolyn Murphy, her grandson Ryan H. Murphy, and great grandson Allen H. Murphy. Many thanks to friends and neighbors who were of great comfort to Ann particularly in the last years. Special thanks to caregivers, Sandi Griffin and Aaron Capps for their kindness and thoughtful care.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 11, 2020