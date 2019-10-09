|
|
Elizabeth B. "Lilly Buck" Marvin, 81, answered the Master's Call on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Riverside Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Crew and Harriett Morrison (Dwayne); four grandchildren, Lakia Marvin, Lauren Ford (Alex), Rickey Shoulders, and Arthur Crew, III; nine great-grandchildren; brohter, Donald Holiday (Carrie); nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends.
A homegoing celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Rising Sun Baptist Church. Mrs. Marvin may be viewed from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011 whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 9, 2019