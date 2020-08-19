1/1
Elizabeth Bonafe (Betty) Austin
1934 - 2020
Born January, 1934, passed away Saturday, August 15th. She was predeceased by her 2nd husband, James H. Austin, her parents Elizabeth Graffelner Brown Sanders and Grover N. Brown, Sr., her step-father Joseph J. Sanders, Sr., her sister Janice Love Stover, her brothers Garland Brown and Grover N. Brown, Jr., and her half-brothers Joseph J. Sanders, Jr. and Albert Brown.

Survivors include her children, Wesley Bonafe (Audrey) of Powhatan, Va., Mark Bonafe (Tammy) of Williamsburg, Va., and Renee Bonafe of New South Wales, Australia, Ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She was best known, professionally, as a bus driver for the Hampton City Schools. She was a driver for 46 years! As a person, she had a reputation for "telling it like it is", being very honorable and loyal to her family and friends, and encouraging others to do the same. Her nephew, Robert Pierce, has given the best description: The world is short one blunt speaking, sweet, and wonderful tiny dynamo. She lived a long, wonderful life, and will be sorely missed by all that knew her.

As Betty requested, there will be no viewing or formal funeral service. Instead, the family will receive friends to share memories of her at a visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 PM on August 23rd at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton, Va.

Published in Daily Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
