Elizabeth Carter Boykins
1924 - 2020
Elizabeth Carter Boykins, 95 of Hampton VA transitioned May 18, 2020. Viewing Friday, May 22 from 2pm to 6pm at Nickelson-Cummings. View entire obit on website.

She leaves to cherish her memory four children: Donna Milbourne (Joe) of Fort Washington MD, Cephas Boykins (Paulette) of Hampton, Kyle and Fred Boykins, two brothers, John Carter (Violet) of Baltimore, MD, and Charles Carter (Helen) of Sharps VA. Also 14 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren.

Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
(757) 728-0122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 21, 2020
The family has my deepest sympathy. May God bless you all in this time of bereavement.
Raymond Bailey
Friend
May 20, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
John and Roxann Carter
Family
