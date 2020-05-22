Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth Carter Boykins, 95 of Hampton VA transitioned May 18, 2020. Viewing Friday, May 22 from 2pm to 6pm at Nickelson-Cummings. View entire obit on website.



She leaves to cherish her memory four children: Donna Milbourne (Joe) of Fort Washington MD, Cephas Boykins (Paulette) of Hampton, Kyle and Fred Boykins, two brothers, John Carter (Violet) of Baltimore, MD, and Charles Carter (Helen) of Sharps VA. Also 14 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren.



