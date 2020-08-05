1/1
Elizabeth "Libby" Farmer
Elizabeth "Libby" Farmer gracefully departed this world to join her Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 2, 2020, after 99 full years here on Earth.

Libby was a light to all those around her and her love, joy, and wisdom spread to many. She was a long time member of James River Baptist Church, worked for nearly 30 years at the Williamsburg Drug Co., and proudly served in the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 8046 in Norge, VA.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Heath "Pete" Farmer and her youngest daughter Virginia "Ginny" Pesante. She is survived by her son Heath "Buddy" Farmer, her daughter Carole Sue "Susie" Brown, as well as 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Libby or "Nannie" as she was lovingly called by her family and many others will be greatly missed, but there is great joy in knowing that she is now renewed in mind, body, and spirit.

Services will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, at James River Baptist Church. The viewing will be from 12:00 - 2:00 PM with service and burial to follow. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
James River Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
