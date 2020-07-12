Elizabeth Green Fisher, better known to everyone as Betty, a lifelong resident of the Peninsula, left us on July 9, 2020, at a very youthful 95 years of age. She was born to Dorothea Richardson Green and Clarence Orville Green on April 23, 1925. She didn't speak until the age of 5 but after that, she never stopped and was known at Hampton High School as "Chatterbox Green". Betty always had a kind comment, a funny joke, or a good story for everyone she met and no one was ever a stranger to her. Her life was a whirlwind of fun, no matter how bad things got she always maintained a positive attitude and a smile on her face.At various times, she was employed by Dow Badasche, NASA-Langley, a civilian at Ft. Eustis, and volunteered at Riverside Hospital. She created three exceptional daughters who she kept close tabs on her entire life, and she was the always hub of the family.She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandmother, Julia Woodward Green. Betty will leave a huge void in the hearts and lives of her daughters, Beverly Ensley Blanchard (Ray), Cynthia Ensley Allen, and Debra Fisher Rindfleisch (Jim), all of whom she loved fiercely and taught to be strong independent women. She also had two sons-in-law that were crazy about her, Jim Rindfleisch (who preceded her in 2016 and must already be welcoming her with open arms) and Ray Blanchard, who lovingly helped care for her. Betty leaves four grandchildren: Jennifer Blanchard Hon (Mun-Wai), Kelly Blanchard Miller (Chris), Jay and Bryan Allen; and three great-grandchildren: Alissa Damato, and Elizabeth and Henry Miller.Betty was a force to be reckoned with, and usually in a good way. She kept her family close and always let us know how much she loved us, doing anything in the world for us. We can only try to carry that good attitude filled with love forward into our own futures in her honor and as our tribute to the exceptional woman that she was.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 3:00 p.m., at Peninsula Memorial Park, officiated by Chaplain Klaire Jameson of Personal Touch Hospice. Social distancing will be required. The family would like to thank her caregiver, Michelle Jones.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.