Elizabeth Gwaltney Whitley, 95, went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ethel and Doc Allen Gwaltney. She was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Waverly Leon Whitley; grandson Donald Allen Whitley, Jr.; granddaughter Shannon Whitley Abreu; sisters Jean Johnson, Barbara Powell, and Marie Garner; and brothers Francis Allen Gwaltney and Dale Atwood Gwaltney. She is survived by her son Donald Allen Whitley and wife Carolyn O. of Smith Mountain Lake, Moneta, VA; three grandchildren, Rachel Abreu Bays and husband Allen, Lauren Tarkenton and husband James, and Brandon M. Abreu; and three great-grandchildren, Braden Dablemont, Jimmy and Lily Tarkenton.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Elizabeth requested, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in her memory to her niece's scholarship fund: The Connie Patterson Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund, c/o Renee R. Felts, Paul D. Camp Community College, 100 N. College Drive, Franklin, VA 23851; or to Bethany Presbyterian Church, PO Box 41, Zuni, VA 23898.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 26, 2019