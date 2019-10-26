Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Whitley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Gwaltney Whitley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Gwaltney Whitley Obituary
Elizabeth Gwaltney Whitley, 95, went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ethel and Doc Allen Gwaltney. She was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Waverly Leon Whitley; grandson Donald Allen Whitley, Jr.; granddaughter Shannon Whitley Abreu; sisters Jean Johnson, Barbara Powell, and Marie Garner; and brothers Francis Allen Gwaltney and Dale Atwood Gwaltney. She is survived by her son Donald Allen Whitley and wife Carolyn O. of Smith Mountain Lake, Moneta, VA; three grandchildren, Rachel Abreu Bays and husband Allen, Lauren Tarkenton and husband James, and Brandon M. Abreu; and three great-grandchildren, Braden Dablemont, Jimmy and Lily Tarkenton.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Peninsula Memorial Park.

Elizabeth requested, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in her memory to her niece's scholarship fund: The Connie Patterson Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund, c/o Renee R. Felts, Paul D. Camp Community College, 100 N. College Drive, Franklin, VA 23851; or to Bethany Presbyterian Church, PO Box 41, Zuni, VA 23898.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now