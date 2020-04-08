|
|
Elizabeth H. Howard passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of April 6, 2020. Better known as Memaw, Lib, Sussie and Libby. Elizabeth was born on February 21, 1930 and raised in Newport News. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Jack P. Howard, Sr.; parents, Margaret and George Hand; and sisters, Irene and Nancy. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jack Howard Jr. (Judi) and Teri Paffrath (Bill); sisters, Christine, Gloria and Martha; dearly loved grandchildren, Will, Casey, Zach, Ben and Kevin; beautiful great-grandchildren, Matthew, Madelyn, Bryson, Harper, Hayden, Dylan, Hannah, Graham, Carlee and Owen; and her nieces and nephews that she adored. Elizabeth happily retired from the Newport News Shipbuilding after 25 years of service. A family service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 8, 2020