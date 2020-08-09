Elizabeth (Libby) Hatfield, 93, a native of Benton, Arkansas and a VA Peninsula resident for 47 years, passed away peacefully at home Monday, August 3, 2020. She met her loving husband of 72 years at the University of Arkansas after he returned from service in the Navy during WWII, and they married in 1946 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She spent the early years of her marriage as a housewife and loving mother to her 3 daughters, moving 17 times during her husband's career with Alcoa. She excelled in sewing and needle work, and after her daughters grew up, went back to school to study interior design, opening shop in Peter's Township, PA in 1977. Elizabeth was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Poquoson, VA.



Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Mary Campbell; husband, William E. Hatfield; son-in-law, William Goldman; and grandson, Asher Goldman. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Daniels (Neil), Barbara Goldman (Arthur), and Rebecca Goldman; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and brother, Leland Campbell.



Funeral Service and Internment will be held at Mt. Comfort Presbyterian Church and Cemetery, Fayetteville, Arkansas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store