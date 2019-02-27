Elizabeth Johnson Kruse passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born on January 8, 1922 in Elizabeth City County, now Hampton, Virginia to Pauline and Caldwell Johnson. She married Carl William Kruse on her birthday in 1944. Betty had a green thumb and a passion for birds. She loved to sit outside on her deck on a nice day and soak up the sun. She decorated her yard with bird feeders, potted plants, wind chimes and rain gauges. She had an inherit knack for raising orchids. She loved all flowers, especially the first daffodils of Spring. The Redskins were her favorite sports team and watching their games on TV were intense events. She was known for her quick wit, catchy sayings and feistiness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl. She is survived by her children, Deborah Kruse Spencer (Joseph) and Carl William Kruse, Jr. (Kathi), her two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Amy and four great-grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Ainsley and Henry. Burial will be private.Memorial donations can be made to the Hampton Baptist Church Building Fund or to the . Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary