Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871

Elizabeth Knuckles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Knuckles Obituary
Elizabeth Lewis-Knuckles, 93, slipped into Eternal Peace, Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband William H. Knuckles, and her nine siblings. She leaves to cherish her memories several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church of East End. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, February 18th, at O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -