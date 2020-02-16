|
Elizabeth Lewis-Knuckles, 93, slipped into Eternal Peace, Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband William H. Knuckles, and her nine siblings. She leaves to cherish her memories several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church of East End. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, February 18th, at O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 16, 2020