Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial
Elizabeth L. Howard Obituary
Yorktown, Va. - Elizabeth L. Howard, 83, died on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was a native of Atco, New Jersey and a peninsula resident since1970.

She was preceded in death by her husband James N. Howard, Jr., parents Walter and Elizabeth Leitz of Atco, New Jersey, brothers, Edward Leitz of Virginia Beach and Walter Leitz of Atco, NJ and son-in-law Paul Laws of Smithfield. She retired from BASF Corporation after twenty years of service.

She is survived by her son, Jim Howard of York County, daughter, Sherry Laws of Smithfield, three granddaughters, Cassie Runnels (Jason), Brittany Trinidad (Victor) and Jessica Howard, nine great grandchildren, all of York County, sister Edna M. Kucheruck of Atco, New Jersey and former daughter-in-law Pam Howard of Newport News.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial. Memorials may be made to the York County Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 532, Yorktown, VA 23692. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 18, 2019
