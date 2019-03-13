Elizabeth League Bonday, 109, died on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Newport News and the Peninsula for 81 years. She was born August 12, 1909 in Baltimore, MD. She, her husband and two daughters moved to Newport News in 1930, where her husband came to establish and manage the Peninsula News Company. During WWII she volunteered at the old Buxton Hospital as a Gray Lady, Red Cross volunteers that helped in the war effort. She was active in her community and church. She was a former member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. She moved to Blue Ridge Christian Home in her 100th year, near Lexington, VA. Family was a strong force in her life and she maintained close relationships with them near and far.Mrs. Bonday was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Bonday and her son, Thomas League Bonday. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Margaret B. Powell (Edwin) of Williamsburg, VA, Gwendolyn B. Howe and Victoria B. McCormick-Goodhart both of Lexington; 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Christian Home for their compassion and loving care shown to their mother.A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:30p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park. Please enter at the Nettles Drive gate. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary