Elizabeth (Kathryn) Morris Richie (Betts), 87, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Virginia Beach. She was born January 1, 1932 to Albert Lee and Mary Norris Morris in Wildwood, New Jersey. She was a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, Virginia, where she met her husband of 65 years, Douglas Easley Richie.



Early in her married life, Betts was a stay-at-home mom, raising four children. She eventually returned to work as a Library Aide at York High School in Yorktown. Upon retirement, she and her husband toured the country in their RV, often stopping to spend time with children and grandchildren. Other than traveling, she loved riding her bike, doing hand work, gardening, playing cards and board games, tending to her cats, reading, and celebrating any special life event with family.



Betts was predeceased by her parents, her eldest son, Douglas Easley Richie, Jr. (Dee), and her husband, Douglas Easley Richie. Left to cherish her memory are three of her children, Sharon Richie Schlatter of Virginia Beach, Christie Richie Hoare of Mechanicsville, and Joseph Charles Richie of Japan; her grandchildren, Matthew Webster of Spanaway, Washington, Jessie Vance of Portsmouth, Nicholas Hoare of Mechanicsville, Benjamin Hoare of Harrisonburg, and Erik Hoare of Mechanicsville; her great grandchildren, Leela and Kaiya Vance of Portsmouth; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m., on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com. Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019