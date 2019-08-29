|
After a lifetime of "making memories" with her beloved family and friends, our matriarch has passed the torch to those of us who will now lovingly continue the tradition in her honor. Elizabeth N. (Betty) Crickenberger, 91, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born in Charlottesville and had lived in Newport News since 1947. She retired from Sears Roebuck & Co. following a successful and rewarding thirty-one-year management career and spent her later years as a Sentara Hospital volunteer. She also enjoyed joining her friends on stage for the yearly Lion's Club Musicals - affectionally known as her "recitals", with her entire family in attendance.
Mrs. Crickenberger was preceded in death by her husband Rudolph Crickenberger, her sisters Mae Moore and Earlene Vance, and her son-in-law Senator John Miller. She is survived by her son, Jim Crickenberger and his wife, Corrie, of Monkton, MD; two daughters, Sharron Kitchen Miller, and Beth M. Walls and her husband, Gary, both of Newport News; three grandchildren, Jennifer L. Kitchen and her husband Mark Brockway, of Potomac, MD, E. Nicole Paffrath and her husband Larry, of Williamsburg, and Gary L. Walls II of Chesapeake; four great grandchildren, Madison, Jackson and Wyatt Paffrath and Stryder Walls. Our appreciation to the staff of the Mennowood Retirement Community, where Mrs. Crickenberger spent her final four years, knows no bounds. Their friendship, caring and support was a gift we will always treasure.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:30a.m.on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home by Pastor Randy Garner. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2019