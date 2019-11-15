Home

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Elizabeth Page Britt


1945 - 2019
Elizabeth Page Britt Obituary
Elizabeth Page Rowe Britt, 74, passed away on November 12, 2019. She was born in Richmond, Virginia on September 19, 1945 to the late W.L. and Carrie Rowe. She retired from the retail business in 2015.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her best friend, soul mate and husband of 52 years, Charles E. Britt, Sr. She is survived by her son, Eddie Britt; daughters, Dawn Hartley, Carrie Rogers (Mike) and Audrey St. Martin; sisters, Linda Smith, Ann Agee (Jack); brother, Billy Rowe (Marcella); 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2019
