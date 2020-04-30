|
On April 24, 2020, our precious Elizabeth Ramona Blackwell, resident of Newport News, Virginia, departed this life for her heavenly home at the age of 88. Ramona was born on September 6, 1931 in Red Jacket, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, George and Effie Edwards, seven siblings and husband, Charles Blackwell. Her passion for life was spending time with family, singing and playing her guitar. She enjoyed going to church, shopping, getting dressed up and playing Bingo with family and friends. Ramona is survived by her son Gary Dwayne Tiller (Betty) and daughters Rhonda Lynn Fingar (Mark), Mona Marlene Wallace, Kimberly Reneé Keel (Chris) along with her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she cherished with all her heart. The family is planning a private Celebration of Life Service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at () in her loving memory. Please visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share fond memories and words of condolence.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 30, 2020