Elizabeth S. Carty, 89, passed away on April 8, 2019. She was born on July 27, 1929 in South West Virginia (Abingdon) in a farm house that is now on a National Preserve. Elizabeth was a school crossing guard for Barron Elementary School in Hampton. She was also an Avon representative for many years. Elizabeth was a charter member for Community Presbyterian Church Elder and a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 40. Her hobbies included cooking, sharing recipes, gardening, shopping especially if there was a sale and singing in the church choir. She always loved getting together for holidays with family. Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband of 62 years William L. Carty Sr.Left to cherish her memory are sons William "Bill" L. Carty Jr., Robert "Rob" Carty; four grandsons; two great grandchildren; one great-great grandson and another great-great grandchild on the way; four cats Tiger, Samantha, Precious and Angel. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday April 11, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel on Friday April 12, 2019. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be offered to the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA 523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd Newport News, VA 23601 or Community Presbyterian Church 400 Fox Hill Rd Hampton, VA 23669. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 11, 2019