Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH HARKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH WATSON HARKINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH WATSON HARKINS Obituary
Elizabeth (Boubie) W. Harkins, 92, entered eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Boubie lived a full life, primarily in Newport News, where she was a member of Liberty Live Church. She loved to laugh and looked for humor in every situation. She was a wonderful cook, hostess, kept an immaculate home and garden. She enjoyed water skiing, admired birds, antiquing, word jumbles, and Judge Judy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lamar and Nettie Watson; husbands, Howard S. Campbell and Arthur Harkins; siblings, Nettie Sue Helfrich, Margaret Breen, Gene Watson, Quillian Watson, and J.B. Watson; and great-grandson, Alex Stanaway. She is survived by her children, Anne Woody, Danny Campbell and Eddie Campbell; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews; siblings, Douglas Watson, Lamar Watson, Virginia Wellington, and Sammy Watson. Her beautiful smile will be greatly missed, and will live on in our hearts and memories.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -