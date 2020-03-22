|
Elizabeth (Boubie) W. Harkins, 92, entered eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Boubie lived a full life, primarily in Newport News, where she was a member of Liberty Live Church. She loved to laugh and looked for humor in every situation. She was a wonderful cook, hostess, kept an immaculate home and garden. She enjoyed water skiing, admired birds, antiquing, word jumbles, and Judge Judy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lamar and Nettie Watson; husbands, Howard S. Campbell and Arthur Harkins; siblings, Nettie Sue Helfrich, Margaret Breen, Gene Watson, Quillian Watson, and J.B. Watson; and great-grandson, Alex Stanaway. She is survived by her children, Anne Woody, Danny Campbell and Eddie Campbell; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews; siblings, Douglas Watson, Lamar Watson, Virginia Wellington, and Sammy Watson. Her beautiful smile will be greatly missed, and will live on in our hearts and memories.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020