Newport News, Va. – Elizabeth "Liz" Wheeler, passed away on Thursday February 20, 2020. She was a native of Newport News and Graduated from Warwick High School and retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles. She was preceded in death by her best friends and loving husband of 51 years, Frank Wheeler and her daughter, Jan Smith She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Calano (William Rellos) and Gail Ricks (Wendell). Elizabeth will be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Jason Smith, Jennifer Greene, (David), Jordan Ray (Jimmy), Courtney Ricks, David Calano, and Joseph Calano (Stephanie). She has three great grandchildren. The family wants to thank the many friends who shared their thoughts and prayers. They will receive friends at Amory Funeral Home on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. A graveside service will be private in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Memorials donations in memory of Elizabeth can be mailed to Christopher Newport University Ferguson Center for the Arts at 1 Avenue of the Arts, Newport News, Va. 23606.
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020