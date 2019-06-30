Elizabeth "Betty" Louise (Yancey) Haywood of Hampton, Virginia passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In 1935 she was born in Houston, Texas, but spent most of her life in Hampton. Betty graduated from Mary Washington College and taught Home Economics & English at Hampton High School for five years until the birth of her children. She was a member of the Mary Washington Alumni and active in the First United Methodist church. She volunteered at Burbank school teaching children to read. Betty spent countless hours helping at the family's former business, Sam's Seafood Restaurant in Phoebus, giving rides to employees, topping off the salad bar, and purchasing flowers for several young men to present to their prom dates. Generous and thoughtful she helped anyone in need. Betty was proceeded in death by her parents Benjamin and Anna Yancey, and brothers' William and John. She leaves behind a loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Ronald D. Haywood, and her children Anne (Michael), Nancy (Daniel) and Sam (former wife Cindy) and friend Prinsez Teel, along with grandchildren Douglas, Andrew, Timothy (Oliver), Hannah, Isabella (Holloway), Sam and Sarah (Haywood) and her fiancé' Daniel Barnhill. She also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Joan Haywood, nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family will receive visitors on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4 to 5 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. A graveside service is on Monday, July 1, 2019, 10 am, at the Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton. After the service, family and friends will be received at 1 Henleys Way, Poquoson, Va. See full obituary R. Hayden Smith Funeral https://www.rhaydensmith.com/ In lieu of flowers please send donations to First United Methodist Church - http://firstumchampton.org/. Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019