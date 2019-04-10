Ella Elizabeth Akers Stephenson of Claremont, VA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Born July 21, 1926 in Tazwell, VA, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Viola Elizabeth Akers. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, John William Stephenson.Left to cherish her memory is her son, Jerry "J.J." Stephenson; daughter, Kathy Stephenson Peebles and husband, Paul Manning Peebles; grandchildren, Jerry Frost, Jason Gregory, and Jonathan Gregory; great-grandsons, Brandon Young and Sawyer Dickinson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, who include special family friend, Rebecca Dickinson. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Claremont Baptist Church, 100 River Rd. Claremont, VA 23899. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the church from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon. Burial will follow the service at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery, 115 Virginia Ave. Claremont, VA 23899. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Claremont Baptist Church, P.O. Box 157, Claremont, VA 23899. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary