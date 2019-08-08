Home

O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emmanuel Chapel Church
200 Hampton Roads Avenue
Hampton, VA
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Chapel Church
200 Hampton Roads Avenue
Hampton, VA
Ella M. McNair Obituary
Ella Mae (Pitts) McNair, 75, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories: one daughter, Ernestine Pitts Jones (Maurice), two sons Steven Pitts (Veanna) and Michael Pitts (Michelle) and two step sons, Percell Jr. and Keith McNair.

Funeral arrangement has been entrusted to O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Viewing is scheduled for Friday, 3-6pm at the funeral home and two hours prior to service. Funeral will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00am at Emmanuel Chapel Church, 200 Hampton Roads Avenue, Hampton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 8, 2019
