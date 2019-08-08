|
Ella Mae (Pitts) McNair, 75, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: one daughter, Ernestine Pitts Jones (Maurice), two sons Steven Pitts (Veanna) and Michael Pitts (Michelle) and two step sons, Percell Jr. and Keith McNair.
Funeral arrangement has been entrusted to O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Viewing is scheduled for Friday, 3-6pm at the funeral home and two hours prior to service. Funeral will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00am at Emmanuel Chapel Church, 200 Hampton Roads Avenue, Hampton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 8, 2019