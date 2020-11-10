Mrs. Ella Mae Hopson transitioned on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home in Hampton, Virginia. A viewing for Mrs. Hopson will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, Virginia 23607. Services will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Virginia 23666. Entombment will take place following the service at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store