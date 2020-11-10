1/1
Ella Mae Hopson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Ella Mae Hopson transitioned on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home in Hampton, Virginia. A viewing for Mrs. Hopson will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, Virginia 23607. Services will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Virginia 23666. Entombment will take place following the service at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Service
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved