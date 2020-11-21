Ellen Elizabeth Stepp Harper, 72, of Croaker passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Sentara Williamsburg Hospital. She was born in Long Beach, CA and had lived with her family in Williamsburg since 1957. Ellen attended Matthew Whaley Elementary and James Blair High School. No one was surprised that Ellen was voted "Most Intellectual" of her Senior Class as well as Editor of the school newspaper. Ellen won the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Scholarship to attend William and Mary College. Ellen earned a BA in English and an MA Ed in Special Education from William and Mary College. In 2014 Ellen retired after 44 years developing the minds of countless children teaching in Williamsburg James City County Public Schools.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Adrian Stepp, Sr.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Dennis Harper; her cat, Kutza; her chicken, Myrtle; brothers, Adrian Stepp, Jr. (Diane) and Barry Stepp; nieces, Leslie Saunderlin (Steve, Liam), Amy Oddy (Matthew), Ali Hudgins, Madison Stepp, and Erin Stepp. Ellen is also survived by Bert Ellis Hargrave (Kyu), Betty Faris (Jimmie), Luther Farinholt, Jr., Trisha Farinholt (Sheldon Parker), John Farinholt, Richard Farinholt, Gerry Bowles (Harry), Glen Holloway, and countless friends and relatives.
Ellen had individual style, always owning her uniqueness with confidence. She loved sports, shopping, beach music, and spending time in the Outer Banks with her cousin Trisha. Ellen never had a hair or lipstick out of place.
Ellen will be greatly missed. Her body put up a valiant fight for so long and her spirit is now soaring – free of pain, full of the light and love of God.
A private interment was held Thursday, November 19th in Tabernacle Memorial Cemetery, Barhamsville, VA. Memorial donations can be made to the Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
