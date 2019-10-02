Home

Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
Ellen L. Hare

Ellen L. Hare Obituary
Ellen L. "Ellie" Hare, 71, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home in Newport News. A native of Newark, Ohio she was a long time resident of Newport News and was an Assembly Technician for Siemens Automotive. Ellie was a member of Community Bible Church.

Preceded in death by her mother, Norma Jean Hare and brother, Raymond E. Hare, Ellie is survived by her father, Bernard R. Hare; brother Ronald D. Hare and his wife Teresa; sister-in-law, Ginger Hare and countless nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 4th at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home.The family encourages all those attending to dress comfortably and casually as we celebrate Ellie's life. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 2, 2019
