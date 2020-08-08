Ellen Ruth Hall Higgins, 89, of Gloucester, died peacefully on August 5, 2020, at Riverside Convalescent Center-Mathews. On November 15, 1930, Mrs. Higgins was born at Maryus, Virginia, to the late Rufus and Mary Haywood Hall. She was also preceded in death by her brothers John, Everett, and Bernard Hall, and sister Bernice Haywood. Mrs. Higgins is survived by her sons Bill (Linda) and Preston; grandsons Joshua and Timothy (Fortunate) Higgins; granddaughter Lisa Collins; great-grandsons Ethan, TJ, and William; great-granddaughters Joanna and Serenity; sister Elva Lorraine Malkemus (Donald); sister-in-law Evelyn Hall; several nephews and nieces; and Thom Butcher, a dear family friend. Mrs. Higgins attended Apostles Lutheran Church, Main Street, in Gloucester. A graveside funeral service officiated by Pastor Jeniffer Tillman will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 10, 2020, in Gloucester Point Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Apostles Lutheran Church, PO Box 1010, Gloucester, VA 23061. Mrs. Higgins will be deeply missed by the many people who loved her. The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks for the wonderfully compassionate care she received during her years in Riverside Convalescent Center-Mathews. Mrs. Higgins was a hard-working Christian lady whose sweet disposition made her a joy to be around, including those who knew her during her last job of almost ten years as Dining Room Hostess at Hardee's of Saluda. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



