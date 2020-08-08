1/1
Ellen Ruth Hall Higgins
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Ruth Hall Higgins, 89, of Gloucester, died peacefully on August 5, 2020, at Riverside Convalescent Center-Mathews. On November 15, 1930, Mrs. Higgins was born at Maryus, Virginia, to the late Rufus and Mary Haywood Hall. She was also preceded in death by her brothers John, Everett, and Bernard Hall, and sister Bernice Haywood. Mrs. Higgins is survived by her sons Bill (Linda) and Preston; grandsons Joshua and Timothy (Fortunate) Higgins; granddaughter Lisa Collins; great-grandsons Ethan, TJ, and William; great-granddaughters Joanna and Serenity; sister Elva Lorraine Malkemus (Donald); sister-in-law Evelyn Hall; several nephews and nieces; and Thom Butcher, a dear family friend. Mrs. Higgins attended Apostles Lutheran Church, Main Street, in Gloucester. A graveside funeral service officiated by Pastor Jeniffer Tillman will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 10, 2020, in Gloucester Point Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Apostles Lutheran Church, PO Box 1010, Gloucester, VA 23061. Mrs. Higgins will be deeply missed by the many people who loved her. The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks for the wonderfully compassionate care she received during her years in Riverside Convalescent Center-Mathews. Mrs. Higgins was a hard-working Christian lady whose sweet disposition made her a joy to be around, including those who knew her during her last job of almost ten years as Dining Room Hostess at Hardee's of Saluda. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gloucester Point Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved