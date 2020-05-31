Beloved son of Daniel Schlosser and Rhea Blechman Schlosser passed away peacefully in his home on May 27, 2020 after his hard-fought battle with cancer at the age of 74. He is survived by his devoted son and loving daughter-in-law Daniel and Erin Schlosser, daughter Melanie Gregory, and 4 grandchildren; Nathaniel, Ryan, Grace, and Serenity. Elliot was a graduate of Newport News High School, the University of Virginia, and William and Mary Law School. He began practicing law with his dad at Jones, Blechman, Woltz, and Kelly before venturing out and becoming a successful attorney in Hampton and Newport News for the past 50 years. He was a lifelong member of Rodef Sholom Temple, a Kiwanis club member for many years, and an extremely proud father and grandpa. He was loud, boisterous, and stubborn. He lived life on his terms. He was my best friend and I love him more than words can ever express. "Wahoowa" dad, May you finally find comfort and peace. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Peninsula Agency on Aging.



