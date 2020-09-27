Elmer Francis Dulong, more commonly known as Frank, 95, passed away from heart failure September 22, 2020 surrounded by the loving and caring doctors and nurses at Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News, VA. He was born in Winchester, MA on August 26, 1925 to Harry and Jeannette Dulong, as the second child of four. He was preceded in death by his parents and his three siblings, George Dulong, Hazel Hartigan and Anne O'Brien. His sisters passed away in July and August, 2020 respectively. His wife of 66 years, Jacqueline M. Dulong, and mother to their two children, passed away in March, 2017. His daughter, Jeanette Dulong passed away in February, 2014. He is survived by his son, Frank T. Dulong of Reston, Virginia and many relatives from the environs of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire.



During World War II he served in the Coast Guard as a radioman aboard an LST in the Pacific theater. He returned home to Malden, MA, and in 1946 enrolled in Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, majoring in finance. He graduated in 1950 as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, and he married the love of his life, Jackie, a resident of Cedar Rapids. He received many Meritorious Service Awards and commendations during his time as an Accounting and Finance and a Management Analysis Officer. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1970 as a Lieutenant Colonel after postings in Holland, Orlando, Florida, Montgomery, Alabama, Bloomington, Indiana, (where he received his MBA), southeast Asia and the Pentagon. He immediately began working for The George Washington University in Washington D.C. in the office of the comptroller. In 1976 GWU moved Frank, Jackie and Jeanette to Hampton, VA where he oversaw financial matters at the off campus division of the College of General Studies. He took a position with Bionetics Corporation in Hampton in the mid-eighties, perfecting budgets for grant proposals. He finally retired in the late nineties. Frank was a loving caregiver to his wife and daughter during their trials and tribulations leading to their deaths.



During his years in Hampton he was very active in the Kiwanis, Mercury 64 club. He held many positions, received many honors and tributes and served as the Lieutenant Governor, Capital District, Division 13. He organized many Kiwanis gatherings, events, and conventions and especially loved attending international conventions. And he has the pins to prove it! He attended and served the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hampton. He was a helpful friend to his neighbors in the Willow Oaks community for more than 40 years. Frank moved to Newport News, VA in March, 2019 to reside in Warwick Forest Senior Living Community where he was well liked by his many new friends.



The celebration of Frank's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2150 Cunningham Drive, Hampton. Masks and distance protocols are mandatory.



Frank's and Jackie's ashes will be placed in the columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery with the full military honors due him, at a date in the future. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



