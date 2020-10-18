The Funeral Liturgy of Word for Frank will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2150 Cunningham Drive, Hampton. Mask and distance protocols are mandatory. Attendance is limited at the church due to COVID. For those wishing to attend, please make a reservation through the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church website, at icchampton.org
, under the Announcements for signing up for public mass. Frank's and Jackie's ashes will be placed in the columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery with the full military honors due him, at a date in the future. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.