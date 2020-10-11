Elmer O. "Trey" Fisher III, 59 of Yorktown, Va. passed away Wednesday, October 7th, 2020. He was the son of Dr. Elmer O. Fisher, Jr. and the late Gloria Graham Fisher; daughters, Mary Paige Fisher and Meredith Ashton Fisher; sisters, Cynthia Fisher Marshall, Tina Fisher Browder (Michael), Ann Fisher Sachs (Roger); devoted niece and nephews, Lea Marshall Wilmouth, Travis Browder, Parker Sachs, Peyton Sachs; and great nephew, Maverick Wilmouth. Trey also leaves behind many cousins, aunts, uncles, and lifelong friends who are part of his extended family, Jeff Belote, Kenny Kyle, and good friends from work. Trey was a graduate of Tabb High School and Christopher Newport College. He was a devoted friend and father. He loved his family and enjoyed playing golf, summer trips to Nags Head, and was a lifelong Washington Redskins fan. Trey was an employee at Lowe's and enjoyed cracking jokes and making people laugh. A private family gathering to celebrate Trey's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation or the American Heart Association
.