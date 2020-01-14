Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
For more information about
Elmer Riffe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Petsworth Baptist Church
2471 Hickory Fork Road
Gloucester, VA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Petsworth Baptist Church
2471 Hickory Fork Road
Gloucester, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Riffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer O. Riffe


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer O. Riffe Obituary
Elmer Ona Riffe, 89 transitioned into eternal life January 11, 2020 at his Gloucester home. Born November 19, 1930 to the late Virgil S & Mary Roberts Riffe of Muzzle Creek, WV. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Faye Bradley Riffe; sisters Irene Cline & Betty Lester; grandson Jonathan Riffe; niece Ernestine Lester Hall, and nephews Ona & Carl Cline. Those left to cherish his memory are sons Michael L (Annette), Jeffrey S, & Virgil R (Kay) Riffe; grandchildren Chris Riffe, Jason Riffe, Alex Riffe & Patricia Walker; 2 great grandchildren whom he loved dearly as well a many nieces & nephews.

Elmer was a US Navy veteran, retired as an electrician from Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown. He was a Godly, family oriented man, wise & good hearted. An excellent Bible teacher, accomplished airplane pilot and had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. There wasn't anything our family didn't think he could do! His legacy will continue through his sons, grandchildren and countless others that were touched by his kindness.

Services conducted by Pastor John Pouchot Thursday, January 16 at Petsworth Baptist Church, 2471 Hickory Fork Road, Gloucester. Visitation 12:00-2:00 with service at 2:00; afterwards a time of fellowship & meal with the family will be provided. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -