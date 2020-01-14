|
|
Elmer Ona Riffe, 89 transitioned into eternal life January 11, 2020 at his Gloucester home. Born November 19, 1930 to the late Virgil S & Mary Roberts Riffe of Muzzle Creek, WV. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Faye Bradley Riffe; sisters Irene Cline & Betty Lester; grandson Jonathan Riffe; niece Ernestine Lester Hall, and nephews Ona & Carl Cline. Those left to cherish his memory are sons Michael L (Annette), Jeffrey S, & Virgil R (Kay) Riffe; grandchildren Chris Riffe, Jason Riffe, Alex Riffe & Patricia Walker; 2 great grandchildren whom he loved dearly as well a many nieces & nephews.
Elmer was a US Navy veteran, retired as an electrician from Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown. He was a Godly, family oriented man, wise & good hearted. An excellent Bible teacher, accomplished airplane pilot and had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. There wasn't anything our family didn't think he could do! His legacy will continue through his sons, grandchildren and countless others that were touched by his kindness.
Services conducted by Pastor John Pouchot Thursday, January 16 at Petsworth Baptist Church, 2471 Hickory Fork Road, Gloucester. Visitation 12:00-2:00 with service at 2:00; afterwards a time of fellowship & meal with the family will be provided. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 14, 2020