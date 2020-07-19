Elmo L. Ball, 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather went to meet his heavenly father on July 16, 2020. Elmo was born February 24, 1935 in Covington, VA to Alfred Leslie Ball and Melvina Catherine Mines Ball. Elmo graduated from Dunlap High School in 1952 where he excelled in baseball and basketball. He graduated from Newport News Apprentice School in 1957. Elmo served in the U.S. Army at Fort Hood, TX, Fort Knox, KY and Germany (1958-1960). He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding in 2000 after 45 years of service. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church. Elmo enjoyed going to the beach with his family, woodworking, bowling, guitar, and harmonica. Elmo was preceded in death by his identical twin brother, Elwood Ball and older brother, Leslie Ball; his parents Alfred Leslie Ball and Melvina Catherine Mines Ball. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Virginia "Ginger" Lee Brisendine Ball who was his high school sweetheart; his two children, Debbie Hall (Wayne) and Michael Ball (Carmen); his grandchildren, Jonathan Hall, Sarah Hall Lanning (Ben), Justin Boykin (Christine); his great-grandson, Hunter; his sisters in law; Betty Treynor, Donna Dobbins (Harvey); his brother in law, Everette Brisendine (Connie) and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation to Sharon and Shaun Evans. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Internment will be at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



