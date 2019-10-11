|
Elnora Whitfield Golden was born on January 21, 1926, the third of nine children born to the late Martha and Walter Newsome Sr, in Sout-hampton County, Virginia. She was called from labor to reward by her Heavenly Father on October 3, 2019, at White Plains Hospital, White Plains, New York.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, in St. John Baptist Church, Williamsburg. Mrs. Golden may be viewed on Monday beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the hour of her service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011 whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 11, 2019