Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
Williamsburg, VA
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
Williamsburg, VA
Elnora Golden Obituary
Elnora Whitfield Golden was born on January 21, 1926, the third of nine children born to the late Martha and Walter Newsome Sr, in Sout-hampton County, Virginia. She was called from labor to reward by her Heavenly Father on October 3, 2019, at White Plains Hospital, White Plains, New York.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, in St. John Baptist Church, Williamsburg. Mrs. Golden may be viewed on Monday beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the hour of her service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011 whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 11, 2019
