Elois Irene Banks Marrow Massenburg, 79, passed away on April 22, 2019. Viewing will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 12 noon to 4 pm at Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23704 and a wake service will be from 6 pm to 8 pm at Mountain Moving Faith Outreach Ministries, 1700 27th St., Newport News. The funeral service will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11 am at Mountain Moving Faith Outreach Ministries. Entombment will be in Hampton Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Corprew Funeral Home in charge.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 25, 2019