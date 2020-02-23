|
Eloise H. Caine, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and longtime resident of Newport News, died unexpectedly in her home on February 16, 2020 at age 93. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Thomas P. Caine. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Crighton (Dave), Laurie McCarthy (Harry), and Phil Caine (Jean Massie); her grandchildren, Patrick McCarthy (Emily), Jay McCarthy (Kristin), Thomas Caine, and Meredith Caine; and great-grandson, Dean McCarthy.
Family and friends were extremely important to Eloise. She enjoyed socializing with friends from the neighborhood, the church and the Yacht Club. Playing bridge and traveling to special places with Tom, family and friends were her passions.
Her family is grateful for her compassionate caregivers, and especially for Herb Lockley who was always available when needed.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, 414 Hiden Boulevard, in Newport News where Eloise was a longtime member. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to Hidenwood Presbyterian Church or to a .
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 23, 2020