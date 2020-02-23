Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Hidenwood Presbyterian Church
414 Hiden Boulevard
Newport News, VA
View Map

Eloise H. Caine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eloise H. Caine Obituary
Eloise H. Caine, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and longtime resident of Newport News, died unexpectedly in her home on February 16, 2020 at age 93. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Thomas P. Caine. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Crighton (Dave), Laurie McCarthy (Harry), and Phil Caine (Jean Massie); her grandchildren, Patrick McCarthy (Emily), Jay McCarthy (Kristin), Thomas Caine, and Meredith Caine; and great-grandson, Dean McCarthy.

Family and friends were extremely important to Eloise. She enjoyed socializing with friends from the neighborhood, the church and the Yacht Club. Playing bridge and traveling to special places with Tom, family and friends were her passions.

Her family is grateful for her compassionate caregivers, and especially for Herb Lockley who was always available when needed.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, 414 Hiden Boulevard, in Newport News where Eloise was a longtime member. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to Hidenwood Presbyterian Church or to a .

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eloise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -