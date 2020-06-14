ELOISE WHITMORE KURBJUN, born December 12, 1923 in Natural Bridge, Virginia, departed this world on June 3, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia, age 96.



Eloise was the daughter of William Wilson Whitmore and Frances Katherine Grim Whitmore. She grew up on a farm with her brother, William Wilson Whitmore, Jr. Eloise was a graduate of Mary Baldwin College, majoring in sociology. Upon graduation, she moved to Hampton, where she worked at NACA (a precursor to NASA). In December, 1948, she married her dream partner, Max Claus Kurbjun. For a short while, they lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Max attended graduate school. Upon their return to Virginia, Eloise worked as a social worker.



In 1951, Eloise and Max moved to Yorktown, where they built a house on Wormley Creek and raised two children. Eloise enjoyed painting, reading, water and snow skiing and traveling the world. She was fashionable yet down-to-earth, civic-minded and an excellent hostess. Her home was a welcoming place, whether for a picnic or a four-course dinner. Most of all she loved being with her friends and family.



Eloise was predeceased by her husband, parents, brother and son-in-law Roderick Bell Mathews. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joanna Whitmore; her daughter, Karla Kurbjun Mathews; her son, Max Claus Kurbjun Jr. (Katherine Duguid); six grandchildren: Roderick Bell Mathews, Jr. (Annemarie) Andrew Crittenden Mathews (Katja), Malcolm Timothy Mathews (Marian), Karl Whitmore Kurbjun (Kristin), Janice Kurbjun Miller (David), Alexander Max Kurbjun; and nine great-grandchildren.



Mothers can bestow many gifts on their children: compassion, creativity, confidence, belief and love. Eloise leaves behind a family that is loving and supportive of each other, their friends and community. No one could wish for a better legacy.



A private celebration of life is planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: York County Meals on Wheels, PO Box 845, Yorktown, VA 23692 or Breck Film, PO Box 718, Breckenridge, CO 80424.



