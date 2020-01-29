Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
(804) 798-8369
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Westhampton Memorial Park
10000 Patterson Ave.
Richmond, VA
View Map
Resources



Elsie Chapman Henley


1941 - 2020
Elsie Chapman Henley Obituary
HENLEY, Elsie Chapman, 78 of Chesapeake VA passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1941 in Richmond to the late Edna Mae "Mama Mae" Nuttall and John Button Chapman, Sr. A graduate of John Marshall HS, she retired from Verizon after more than 35 years. In her retirement, she learned to swim, and enjoyed line dancing, crocheting, art classes, travelling on senior bus trips around the country, and doting on her granddaughters. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Henley, Jr.; her siblings, Doris Brown, Frances Yuan and John "Button" Chapman, Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Glen Henley and Tammy Avila (Bert); granddaughters Lucy and Sophie Avila, Courtney Henley; sister-in-law Mary Haymes, several nieces and nephews, and her extended Avila Family.

Her family will receive friends at the Nelsen Funeral Home Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Highway Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 5-8 PM. Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, Jan. 30 at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond VA.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020
