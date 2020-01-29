|
|
HENLEY, Elsie Chapman, 78 of Chesapeake VA passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1941 in Richmond to the late Edna Mae "Mama Mae" Nuttall and John Button Chapman, Sr. A graduate of John Marshall HS, she retired from Verizon after more than 35 years. In her retirement, she learned to swim, and enjoyed line dancing, crocheting, art classes, travelling on senior bus trips around the country, and doting on her granddaughters. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Henley, Jr.; her siblings, Doris Brown, Frances Yuan and John "Button" Chapman, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Glen Henley and Tammy Avila (Bert); granddaughters Lucy and Sophie Avila, Courtney Henley; sister-in-law Mary Haymes, several nieces and nephews, and her extended Avila Family.
Her family will receive friends at the Nelsen Funeral Home Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Highway Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 5-8 PM. Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, Jan. 30 at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond VA.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020