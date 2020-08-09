Elsie M. West, the widow of Clarence L. West, Jr. of Hayes, age 94, died at her home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Elsie was a longtime active member of Groves Memorial Presbyterian Church and retired from the staff of Hogg Funeral Home. She indeed was a Southern Lady, committed to serving our Lord, loving her family, attending the needs of their community with a humble heart, and great wit. In addition to her husband, daughter, Shelby Friend, preceded her in death. She is survived by granddaughter, Leslie Thompson, three great-grandchildren, Sarah, Melody, Drew, Son-in-law, Bill Friend (Jackie), two special friends, Goldie West, Brenda West, caregiver, Michelle Marshall, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Rosewell Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing is mandatory, and masks are required. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



