Elsie M. West
Elsie M. West, the widow of Clarence L. West, Jr. of Hayes, age 94, died at her home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Elsie was a longtime active member of Groves Memorial Presbyterian Church and retired from the staff of Hogg Funeral Home. She indeed was a Southern Lady, committed to serving our Lord, loving her family, attending the needs of their community with a humble heart, and great wit. In addition to her husband, daughter, Shelby Friend, preceded her in death. She is survived by granddaughter, Leslie Thompson, three great-grandchildren, Sarah, Melody, Drew, Son-in-law, Bill Friend (Jackie), two special friends, Goldie West, Brenda West, caregiver, Michelle Marshall, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Rosewell Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing is mandatory, and masks are required. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
