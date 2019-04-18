|
Elsie Mae Lyle, 92, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born in Pittsylvania County, VA and was a resident of Newport News for almost 70 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Jessie James Lyle. She is survived by her three sons, Curtis W. Lyle (Brenda), Richard L. Lyle (Susan), and Jerry S. Lyle (Karen), and one daughter, Debra A. Shemanski. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19 at First Christian Church in Hampton. Arrangements are made in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Special thanks to Riverside Hospice for their wonderful care and support. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the .
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 18, 2019