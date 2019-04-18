Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Lyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Mae Lyle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elsie Mae Lyle Obituary
Elsie Mae Lyle, 92, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born in Pittsylvania County, VA and was a resident of Newport News for almost 70 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Jessie James Lyle. She is survived by her three sons, Curtis W. Lyle (Brenda), Richard L. Lyle (Susan), and Jerry S. Lyle (Karen), and one daughter, Debra A. Shemanski. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19 at First Christian Church in Hampton. Arrangements are made in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Special thanks to Riverside Hospice for their wonderful care and support. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the .
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now