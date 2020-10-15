1/1
Elton J. Duhon
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elton J. Duhon passed away on Oct. 13, 2020, at 94, after a very long and very full life.

He was a devout Catholic, a rabid LSU fan and a fierce champion of fairness and honesty. But most of all he was a loving husband, father, pawpaw and great-pawpaw.

He spent his life fighting the good fight, first as an 18-year-old combat MP in World War II and then for the rest of his days as a supporter of good causes and progressive candidates.

Elton was born in Vinton, La., in 1926 and married Melda Faye Dietz in 1947. They moved to Mathews County in 1995, where Elton was a member of the Mathews American Legion post. Together they attended St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church and participated in the West Mathews Community League. Elton moved to Hampton in 2014 and attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Buckroe.

Elton is survived by seven of his children: Ferris Duhon (Ruta), Marvant Duhon (Susan), David Duhon (Laurie Shaffer), Kathy Duhon (Bruce Squiers), Kevil Duhon (Kathy Crown), Pierre Duhon (Paula) and Sylvia Duhon (Robin McCormick), as well as Brad's widow, Melinda Olds. In addition to Brad, Elton's son, Rusty also passed away. Elton is also survived by 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Smithers Memorial Cemetery in the Cobbs Creek area of Mathews County. Arrangements are through R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton, but there will be no visitation due to the current pandemic. A complete obituary is available at https://www.rhaydensmith.com.

If you wish to honor him, please consider helping his beloved Louisiana, which is reeling from two hurricanes, by making a donation to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana (https://www.foundationswla.org). He would also encourage you to vote.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Smithers Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
So many pieces of Elton remain in the Duhon and McCormack loving hearts! My dad was also a lifer in the oil business (Tidewater/Getty). Wouldn't it be a cool conversation if they met in the hereafter. I enjoyed my several party conversations with Elton. My love to his extended family.
Lisa Garber
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved