C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Miracle Temple Baptist Church
617-32nd Street
Newport News, VA
Pastor Elton Pryor

Pastor Elton Pryor Obituary
Pastor Elton Pryor husband of Mrs. Ellen Pryor and Pastor of Zion Poplars Baptist Church. Gloucester, VA. transitioned on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home in Newport News, Virginia. Viewing for Pastor Pryor will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home. Inc. Services for Pastor Pryor will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Miracle Temple Baptist Church, 617-32nd Street, Newport News, VA by Dr. Anthony R. Cooper. Interment will follow at The Historic Zion Poplars Baptist Church, Gloucester, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020
