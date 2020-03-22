|
Pastor Elton Pryor husband of Mrs. Ellen Pryor and Pastor of Zion Poplars Baptist Church. Gloucester, VA. transitioned on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home in Newport News, Virginia. Viewing for Pastor Pryor will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home. Inc. Services for Pastor Pryor will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Miracle Temple Baptist Church, 617-32nd Street, Newport News, VA by Dr. Anthony R. Cooper. Interment will follow at The Historic Zion Poplars Baptist Church, Gloucester, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020