Elva Ann Myer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born in 1937, she was a graduate of the Suitland High School Class of '55 and the University of Maryland Class of '59. She married her high school sweetheart, taught 2nd grade, moved to Tidewater in the mid '60s and eventually became a full-time mother of three.
Elva was an accomplished dancer, pianist, artist, and seamstress. She and her dance partner won national dance competitions in the 1950's and appeared on the popular Ted Mack Original Amateur Hour television show.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Dr. Duane Edwin Myer and parents, Bertha Veronica and Lewis Quinton Boyer. She is survived by her children and spouses, Beth Ann Baldwin, Laura Lee and Robert Vasta and Michael and Heather Myer; six grandchildren, Rob Vasta, Rachel Vasta, Bridget Vasta, Emma Myer, Parker Myer and Laura Lee Baldwin.
The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Alzheimer's Chapter of Southeastern Virginia, https://www.alz.org/seva. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 20, 2019