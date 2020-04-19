|
Elvin Lee Woodard, 70, died peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Sadie Woodard; his brothers, Robert, Wilbert and Stanley Woodard.
Elvin Lee Woodard, Sr. is survived by wife, Carolyn A. Woodard; children, Elvin Lee Woodard, Jr. and Kimberly Lee Woodard; brothers, John Woodard (Donna), Larry Woodard; sister-in-law, Valarie Woodard; grandchildren, Kelsey, Mackenzie, Ryan and Elijah; great grandchild, Cali; his pit bull baby, Rambo; a host of other relatives and friends that will continue to honor his love of family as we celebrate his homecoming.
Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday, April 20, 2020 at the funeral home. The funeral and burial will be private. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020