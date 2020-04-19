Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvin Woodard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvin L. Woodard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elvin L. Woodard Obituary
Elvin Lee Woodard, 70, died peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

He was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Sadie Woodard; his brothers, Robert, Wilbert and Stanley Woodard.

Elvin Lee Woodard, Sr. is survived by wife, Carolyn A. Woodard; children, Elvin Lee Woodard, Jr. and Kimberly Lee Woodard; brothers, John Woodard (Donna), Larry Woodard; sister-in-law, Valarie Woodard; grandchildren, Kelsey, Mackenzie, Ryan and Elijah; great grandchild, Cali; his pit bull baby, Rambo; a host of other relatives and friends that will continue to honor his love of family as we celebrate his homecoming.

Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday, April 20, 2020 at the funeral home. The funeral and burial will be private. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -