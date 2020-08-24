1/1
EMELIA I. BEIZER
Hampton, Va. – Emelia I. Beizer, 72, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Emelia was a native of Hazelton, Pennsylvania and a peninsula resident since 1980. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as playing with cooking, garden, puzzles and games on her Kindle. She is survived by her children, Nancy Cundiff and Andy Beizer both of Hampton and Michael Beizer (Angela) of Yorktown; sister, Nancy Peck (Jim) and brothers, John Kuritz, Jr. (Emily) and Churck Kuritz (Janet) all of Florida and grandchildren, Michael Beizer, Jr. (Gloria), Megan Beizer and Samantha Butry and 2 great grandchildren, Charlie Beizer and Evelyn Beizer and former daughter-in-law Tonya Butry and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy and John Kuritz, Sr. and brothers Harold Blanton, Jr. and E. Drew Kuritz.

The family will celebrate her life on Saturday August 29, 2020 in Amory Funeral Home from 6:00 to 7:00 PM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements will be followed, and everyone is asked to wear a mask.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
August 23, 2020
Nancy, I am so sorry to hear about your mom's passing. When we both lived at Four Seasons apartments, I remember your mom as such a kind-hearted woman who loved her children. She will be missed. May God be with you, Andy, Michael and family at this time as you grieve your mother's passing.
Troy Hendrick
Friend
