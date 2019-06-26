|
|
Ms. Emily Jean McAllister, 71, a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister answered God's call to eternal life on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA. Her children are Anthony Hughes, Rhonda Hughes, and Ashley Brown. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Wesley Grove United Church of Christ, 2308 Roanoke Avenue, N. N. Pastor Antonio Newsome officiating. Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on June 26, 2019