Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley Grove United Church of Christ
2308 Roanoke Avenue
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily McAllister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily J. McAllister

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emily J. McAllister Obituary
Ms. Emily Jean McAllister, 71, a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister answered God's call to eternal life on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA. Her children are Anthony Hughes, Rhonda Hughes, and Ashley Brown. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Wesley Grove United Church of Christ, 2308 Roanoke Avenue, N. N. Pastor Antonio Newsome officiating. Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Download Now