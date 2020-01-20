Home

Emily Lenora Powell Jones

Emily Lenora Powell Jones Obituary
Emily Lenora Powell Jones, born on August 7, 1932 at Benn's Church, Isle of White County, VA, went to her eternal home on January 17, 2020.

Emily was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings. She is survived by her loving, devoted husband of 47 years, Donald, and as the love of his life and best friend she will be always be in his heart. Also surviving are a brother Jack Powell; three step-sons, Tony (Barbara), Gregg and Todd Jones; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Emily went to work at C&P Telephone Co at age 18, retiring at 50. During her 47 years of marriage, She and Donald enjoyed traveling to 46 states, Mexico and many cruises.

The family wishes to acknowledge appreciation for the care given by Linda Perry, Dr. Link and staff, her church family at Bethel Baptist Church and friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 am Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in downtown Hampton. Immediately following at 11:00 am, Emily's life will be remembered and celebrated. Interment will follow in Hampton Veterans Memorial Gardens.

The family wishes in lieu of flowers, donations be made to http://www.thrift.org/donate.php or https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html

Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave. in downtown Hampton, 757723-3191.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 20, 2020
