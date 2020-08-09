Emily Minges Mitchell, age 95, passed away peacefully in Norfolk, VA on Saturday, August 1, 2020 due to COVID-19. She was born in 1925 in Rocky Mount, NC, and was predeceased by her parents, Luther Lester ("L.L.") Minges and Corrye Setzer Minges; eight brothers and two sisters; and husband of over four decades, Leonard William ("Bill") Mitchell, with whom she had two daughters.
Emily grew up in Rocky Mount and graduated from Rocky Mount High School in 1942. She attended Brenau College in Gainesville, GA, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and served as president of the Sigma Pi Alpha honor society. She excelled in her studies, receiving an A.B. in Romance Languages in 1946. A member of a North Carolina Pepsi-Cola bottling family, she then met and married her husband, a member of a local Pepsi-Cola bottling family who later became president of the Allegheny Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company in Baltimore, MD. The two raised their daughters in Newport News, VA, and retired to an oceanfront home at Sandbridge in Virginia Beach, VA, where they often hosted family and friends. Emily and Bill were both volunteer docents in the Virginia Beach courts. At Sandbridge and beaches at Marco Island and Sanibel, FL, Emily pursued a passion for seashells, gathering an impressive collection that remains a family treasure. After her husband's death in 1988, she moved to Williamsburg, VA, where she was an active member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, and where she regularly hosted her grandchildren and brought them to historic sites. She then moved to Norfolk, VA, ultimately residing at Harbor's Edge.
A lifelong and devout Lutheran, Emily attended church regularly, last attending First Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ, singing favorite hymns, and listening to her grandchildren perform music, having taught them to sing and play piano. She was an avid reader, especially of mystery novels, and had a masterful command of language, which she applied to daily crosswords and to sharing enthralling stories from childhood and beyond. She was also a brilliant gardener, known especially for her stunning roses. Above all, Emily adored her family and devoted her full energy to their happiness and well being. She will be dearly missed by those she touched with her generosity and love.
Emily is survived by her two daughters, Kim Mitchell Bethea (David), Madison, WI, and Gaye Mitchell Deal (John), Norfolk, VA; her four grandchildren, Thomas Mitchell Deal, Washington, DC, Kimberly Landis Deal, Norfolk, VA, Emily Bethea Cardoos (Nathan), Arlington, MA, and James Minges Deal (Priscilla), Alexandria, VA; her two great grandchildren, Charles David Cardoos and Colin McLeod Cardoos; beloved niece Suzanne Sifford, Rocky Mount, NC; and dozens of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great, great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to share their sincere gratitude for the caregivers at Harbor's Edge who bravely remained by her side despite coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Emily's memory to First Lutheran Church in Norfolk or a charity of choice
. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family through www.hdoliver.com
.