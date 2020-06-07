Emma C. Fischer went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, June 4, 2020 surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born December 23, 1922 and raised in Union, NC and spent most of her adult life in Hampton and Newport News. Emma was a telephone operator for C & P Telephone Company for many years and managed Answerphone for over 20 years. She enjoyed many years of teaching adult Sunday School classes at Memorial Baptist Church and Seaford Baptist Church. At the time of her passing, Emma made her home with her daughter and son-in-law, Emma and Don Beard. She was an active member of Hilton Baptist Church taking part in Happy Hearts, Singing Saints, and the WMU. Emma spent many years volunteering with the Bargain Box thrift shop, was a member of the Hampton Fire Department Women's Auxiliary, enjoyed spending time with fellow members of Southern Hatatudes Red Hatters and going to the beach and camping with her children.
Emma was preceded in death by parents, Geneva Mathews Charles and John Luther Charles and husband, John Fischer; her four brothers, Jessie, Hubert, Mack, and James Charles. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, daughters, Emma Beard (Don), Mary Ellis (Mike), Deborah Giardina (John) and her sons, John Fischer (Christine) and Edward Fischer (Karen) 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their gratitude to her sister-in-law, Doris Charles and nephew, John Robert Charles for years of caring and devotion and to the nurses and caregivers at Riverside Hospital and Hospice for going over and above their responsibilities to ensure our Mother had the best care possible.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 Noon on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home by Rev. Lynwood Wells of Hilton Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 11:00am. Interment will follow the service at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please contribute to your favorite charity or Hilton Baptist Church, 101 Main Street, Newport News 23601. Masks must be worn upon entering Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 7, 2020.